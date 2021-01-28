TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

A number of analysts have commented on VREYF shares. TD Securities lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VREYF opened at $2.11 on Thursday. TORC Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

