Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.02

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and traded as low as $50.68. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 22,822 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKOMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

