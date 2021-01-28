Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.23. 20,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 33,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF stock. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,845 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned about 5.14% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

