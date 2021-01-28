Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 10.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price was up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 34,228,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 39,799,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.