Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$273.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.10 million.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

