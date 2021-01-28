Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 703,377 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after purchasing an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.65 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.27.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.