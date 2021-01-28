Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,902 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

IJS stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

