Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000.

NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

