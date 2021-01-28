Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

