Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

