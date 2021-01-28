Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,820,862,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,242,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,411,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.