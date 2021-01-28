Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 33,550 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 588,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 267,148 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 111,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

