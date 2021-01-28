THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Tops $437.23 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $437.23 million and $51.82 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00009031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00050848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00134293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00294498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00069396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00036245 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

