Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. IDACORP makes up approximately 1.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 827.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 281,559 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 205,305 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 136,947 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,712. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

