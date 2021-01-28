Thomas Nichols Thompson Sells 488 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $24,585.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 487,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,255.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Nichols Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 311 shares of Truist Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $14,380.64.

TFC stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

