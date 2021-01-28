THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

THK stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -422.25 and a beta of 1.40. THK has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

