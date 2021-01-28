Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $60,475.14

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $60,475.14 and approximately $3,714.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,608.10 or 0.99392628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00027363 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.