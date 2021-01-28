ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Trading Down 11.5%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 2,103,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,214,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

THMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 495.98% and a negative net margin of 184.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.57% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

