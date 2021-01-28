The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WEN. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

