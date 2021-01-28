The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Sells $4,300,000.00 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.