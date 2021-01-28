The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 3.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The TJX Companies worth $56,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $9,248,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,850,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.43. 173,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,561. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

