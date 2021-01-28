The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Timken by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,720,000 after purchasing an additional 113,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The Timken stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

