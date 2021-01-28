The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $717.54 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. CSFB upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.