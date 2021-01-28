The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

