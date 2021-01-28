The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.57.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

