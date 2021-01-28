The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progressive fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. It continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio, leadership position and strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses. Focus on becoming a one-stop insurance destination, catering to customers opting for a combination of home and auto insurance, augurs well for growth. Policies in force and retention ratio should remain healthy. Competitive pricing to retain current customers and address customer needs with new offerings should continue to drive policy life expectancy. Shares of Progressive have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses due to higher losses and settlement expenses remain an overhang on margin. High debt level along with low times earned interest pose financial risk.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,030. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

