The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

