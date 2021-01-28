The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L) (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from The North American Income Trust plc (NAIT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of NAIT opened at GBX 231.23 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The North American Income Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 187.50 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.15. The firm has a market cap of £330.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.30 ($3,879.41).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

