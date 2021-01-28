The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will announce sales of $698.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $677.10 million. The Middleby reported sales of $787.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Middleby by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,865 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in The Middleby by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 608,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the period.

Shares of MIDD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 579,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,427. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

