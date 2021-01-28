The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get The Marcus alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of MCS opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $556.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in The Marcus by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Marcus by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in The Marcus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.