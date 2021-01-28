The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Up 7.2%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.07. 24,556,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 13,122,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

