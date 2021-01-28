The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The Kroger traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 1113140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.