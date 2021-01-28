The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $34.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.62.

KR stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

