The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in The Kroger by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.