The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post $6.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.96 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $26.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 7,190,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 250.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

