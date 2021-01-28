The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) (LON:INCE) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52). Approximately 212,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 278,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The firm has a market cap of £29.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) Company Profile (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ince Group plc (INCE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.