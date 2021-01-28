The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 262.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

