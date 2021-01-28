The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $12.50

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CARS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cars.com by 164.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.