The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target to $12.50

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CARS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.
Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cars.com by 164.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
