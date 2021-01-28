The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $310.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

NYSE:GS opened at $273.33 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

