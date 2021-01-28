The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.12). The ExOne posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%.

XONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

The ExOne stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 41,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

