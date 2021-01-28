The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.54.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

