The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.47 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BA opened at $194.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.42.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

