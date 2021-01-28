The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $194.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.13. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($14.19). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. 140166 raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.54.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.