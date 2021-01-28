The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Announces Earnings Results

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

BX stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,803. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

