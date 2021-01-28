The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,803. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

