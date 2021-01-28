The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Announces $0.72 Dividend

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7175 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

