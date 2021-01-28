The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Reduced by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 563,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,911,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

BK opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

