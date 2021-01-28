Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. Thales has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

