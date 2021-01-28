TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 7.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.28 and last traded at $46.41. Approximately 1,642,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,647,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 600,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

