TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $102.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised TFI International to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

TFII opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.223 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

